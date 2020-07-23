Great idea for one Tipperary Village - A Little Free Book Library

Little Free Book Library

Well done to all involved in the installation of Mullinahone’s new Little Free Book Library to our Church Carpark. It’s a beautiful facility and feature to have added to our village. How it Works If you see something you’d like to read, take it. Its for you. While we encourage to leave a bok in return, you don’t have to.

Share Books

When you’re finished with the book, you may pass it along to a friend or return it to this library or any other Little Free Library.

Leave Books

Your books are welcome at this Little Free Library. Especially desired are books you’d recommend to friends.

Our Wish

We want to encourage everyone to read more especially children. For more information visit www.librariesireland.ie