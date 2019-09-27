It's Ladies Football Finals Weekend in Tipperary - Five Finals to be decided

COUNTY LADIES FOOTBALL FINALS WEEKEND IN TIPPERARY

And so the scene is set for this coming weekend of football as all our adult competitions will be drawn to a conclusion.

The weekend’s action will throw in on Saturday evening September 28 in Littleton at 3pm when Sliabh na mBan will take on Moyle Rovers in Junior C Final.

Following this at 5pm also in Littleton, in our Junior B County Final the combination of Holycross/Raparees will face Moyne/Templetouhy.

On Sunday Templetouhy will be the place to be with three finals down for decision.

The curtain raiser on the occasion will be the Junior A Final where Moycarkey will play Galtee Rovers at 2pm.

At 4pm in our Senior Final Aherlow the League Champions take on Brian Borus and the final game of the 2019 Adult Championship will be the Intermediate Final between Thurles Sarsfields and Templemore at 6pm.

All games - result on the day. Entry is €10 for Adults and U16s free.