Arravale Rovers finish strongly to overcome Kickhams in West Tipperary U21A football

McGRATH OIL WEST TIPPERARY UNDER 21 A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

ARRAVALE ROVERS 1-11 KNOCKAVILLA DONASKEIGH KICKHAMS 1-3

Defending champions Arravale Rovers survived a strong test of their credentials before eventually overcoming Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Sean Treacy Park on Sunday morning. Caleb Hickey Molloy’s goal with nine minutes to play eventually put daylight between the sides as Arravale Rovers outscored their opponents 1-4 to 0-0 in those final nine minutes

Arravale Rovers lead 0-7 to 0-1 at the interval. Points from Cormac Maher (free), Darren O’Dwyer and Killian Fitzgerald had Arravale Rovers 0-3 to no score up after seven minutes. Jamie Duncan replied with Kickhams’ opening score of the game which would be their only score of the half. Kickhams then started to dominate the possession stakes, turning over the Arravale kickouts and forcing them into errors. Jamie Duncan was the go-to man for Kickhams, dropping deep and driving forward. Kickhams though struggled in front of the posts and failed to make this period of dominance count. Arravale Rovers changed tactics and soon took over again. Further points from David Kelly, Cormac Maher and Brian Lowry put them well in control of the game at the interval. Both sides had goal chances, with both going across the face of goal and wide.

Kickhams started the second half in determined fashion; when Ben Ryan reacted quickest when an effort for a point came back off the post, he found the net for Kickhams. Cormac Maher responded at the other end with a point in the sixth minute of the half. Kickhams’ workrate increased and six minutes later Jamie Duncan pointed from a free to leave three points between the sides. Kickhams were in control now but failed to make it show on the scoreboard. In a four-minute spell they scored just once from four scorable chances and could easily have been ahead. Arravale though finished stronger and Caleb Hickey Molloy finished to the net after a well-worked Arravale move. Further points from Cormac Maher (2) and Niall Sharpe saw out the victory for Arravale.

Action from last weekend's West Under 21 A Football Championship game between Arravale Rovers and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Arravale Rovers: Darren Heuston, Christopher Malone, Jack Lowry, Brian Roche, Jake O’Dwyer, Raymond Kelly, Darren O’Dwyer (0-1), Matthew Moroney, Jonathan Ryan, Brian Lowry (0-1), Donagh Hickey, Fergus Halligan, Michael Sharpe, David Kelly (0-2, (0-1f), Killian Fitzgerald (0-1), Cormac Maher (0-5, (0-3f).

Subs Used: Shane Maher, Niall Sharpe (0-1), Raymond Kelly, Caleb Hickey Molloy (1-0), Timmy Esmond.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Declan Ryan, Conor Fitzgerald, Kevin Fitzgerald, Cathal Carr, Brendan Barron, Eoin McCormack, Jack Ryan, Stephen Browne, Shane Farrell, Daniel Lonergan (0-1), Jamie Duncan (0-2, (0-1f), Reuben Bourke, Joshua Browne, Joe Griffey, Ben Ryan (1-0).

Subs Used: Cathal Duggan, Joe Fitzgerald, Padraig Hickey, Alan Butler, Cormac Ryan.

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow).