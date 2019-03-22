Tipperary Golf Club: Weather affects play at the club

Spring League

Due to inclement weather, week 2 and 3 finish dates has now been deferred to Sunday, March 23. The Spring League teams are now on poster board. Use the club Whats App to link up with other available golfers to avoid letting your team down.

J.B. Carr Diamond Trophy

Fever will be in the air for team selection to this great tournament which Templemore graciously won the Munster Title last year and progressed to the Semi Finals at Woodenbridge. The 1st. Leg. is away, Tipperary -V- Templemore, to be completed no Later than Tuesday, April 23. Contact Manager; Liam Leahy. 087-4115773 if you feel you should be on the selection list.

Membership

There is great response to the request for membership fee to be paid as soon as possible. Early payment is essential for the registration of members for competitions and a vital source tor the up-keep of the course and equipment. You now have the option to pay online through the club website or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member. The Rates for 2019 are as follows; Gent Membership, €350; Lady Membership, €300; Couple, €500; Country Member, €150; Beginner Gent (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; Beginner (Lady), (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; Juvenile (U15), €25; Juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; Student 3rd. Level & Garda Students, €70; OAP/Clergy (Existing), €230; OAP/Clergy (New), €270; OAP Couple (Existing & New), €350; Unemployed at January 1, €270; Social Welfare Recipients and special needs, €270; Distance (Outside 50K Lady & Gents), €150; Family (Children under 15yrs.), €500; Green Fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; Green Fees; Junior, Juvenile, Student and Garda Student, €5.

There is a special limited fee for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community. All current members are encouraged to introduce at least one new member. It will be a huge advantage to building the club membership and profile.

There is a great return by lapsed members and all are welcome back. A special rate for lapsed members of €200 and Ladies €170. This is a great motivation opportunity for golfers who want to return to this great social game. All current members are encouraged to promote this offer to help those that want to return to the Club. Registration forms are now available online or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

Seniors

Thursday, March 14 was cancelled due to inclement weather. Hopefully all will be OK for next week Thursday, March 21. The Seniors is an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. There will be a great welcome back for them, also, great team support, banter and refreshments. Make your return to Golf now. Call in on Thursday mornings at 10am. To play or at 12noon approx. for to join in the Cuppa and Banter.

Bereavement

The seniors extend their deepest sympathy to the family of Michael O’Brien (Bohernamona Rd. Thurles) a great friend of the Templemore Golf Club Seniors Golf. Sympathy to his wife Josie, sons Gerard, J.J, Michael and Tony, daughter Siobhan, and extended family. Michael passed away on Tuesday, March 12. Requiem Mass was on Thursday, March 14 at 11am and burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Club Fixtures

Spring League - 3rd leg commenced on Monday, March 4. Finish on Sunday, September 23.

Central Towns - The Draw for 2019 will be made early in March. Manager; TBC.

JB Carr - 1st leg. Away, Tipperary-V- Templemore, to be completed no Later than Tuesday, April 23. Contact Manager Liam Leahy 087-4115773.

Saturday, April 13 - White Dowling Society.

Sunday, April 28 - Munster Country Clubs Cup, at Doneraile Golf Club. Round 1-Spanish Point-V-Templemore. Managers Liam Leahy & Dinny Touhy.

Sunday, May 12 - Senior Interclub Fourball. Over 55yrs. No Handicap limit. Combines 42max. Round 1-Tipperary-V-Templemore. Manager; Seanie Gleeson.

Saturday, May 25 - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course. Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday, June 2 - GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship. Round 1- Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager P.J. Leahy.

Thursday, June 13 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, Tipperary Golf Club, Round 1-Templemore-V-Ballykisteen. Managers & Captains - Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan/Seamus Bourke.

Presidents Prize - Sunday, July 28 .

Captains Prize - Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 16,17, 18

Diageo Mixed - Semi Final Saturday, August 17, Final on Sunday, September 1. Manager, TBC.

White Dowling Society - Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society - Saturday, December 14 .

LMC in Templemore - Monday, September 30. President Phil Ryan Prize.

See Notice Board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.