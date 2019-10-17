Thurles Golf Club: Annual Mass for deceased members will take place in November

ANNUAL MASS

Our Annual Mass for deceased members will take place on Friday, November 15 at 8pm. All are welcome.

MAGIC 66

Grand Final takes place on Saturday, October 19 from 10am – 11.30am. The Magic 66 Summer Open 18 Hole Team of Three competition continues! 66 points minimum required to qualify for Grand Final. Entry Fee - Members €7; Visitors €20 per player.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday until the end of October. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, October 10 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Brian Cleary (4) 36pts. 2nd PJ O’Dowd (5) 33pts.

Sunday, October 13 –18 Hole Singles S/F (October Medal: G.O.Y) - 1st PJ O’Dowd (5) 40pts (17 back 9). 2nd Tony Flanagan (15) 40pts (16 back 9). 3rd David Ronayne (1) 39pts. 4th Seamus Troy (9) 37pts. 5th James Slattery (13) 35pts. C.S.S. 34 pts.



LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Sunday, October 20 - 18 Hole S/F

Tuesday, October 22 - 16 Hole S/F

Sunday, October 27 - 18 Hole Team Of Three Champagne Scramble (Any Combination).

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 8 – 18 Hole S/F Hamper (Sponsored by Cornmarket) - 1st Frances Ronayne (21) 36 pts. 2nd Lil Leahy (16) 34 pts. 3rd Marian Finn (7) 28 pts. 2’s competition: Jill O’Connor on the 5th. Niners: Annette Browne.

Sunday, October 13 – Nine and Dine – Team Of Three - 1st Beatriz Rodriquez (11) Margaret Comerford (37) Ailish Ryan (45) 26 pts. 2nd Euphrasia Ruddy (25) Mary Fahey (40) Anna Stakelum (41) 25 pts.

CUP COMPETITIONS

The Cup Competitions are at the final stages except for the new fourball format of the Challenge and Turtulla Cups which are in the semi-final stages.

LADY CAPTAINS DINNER

The Lady Captain Alice Regan’s dinner will take place on Saturday November 9, with drinks reception at 7.30pm followed by dinner at 8pm. Table plan and tickets are available from Ashling in the office from 10am on Thursday, October 17.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, October 13: 5, 16, 17, 30. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €11,000. Thank you for your continued support.