Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Winter League

Our Winter League will start on Monday October 28th. Players should put their Name, Handicap and Parish on the sheet posted in the Club House or ring the Golf Shop at 062-71717. It will be run over 6 weeks with finals on the 7th Week. It will be a team event so if you put your name down please try to play all your 6 rounds to give your team full support. Rules will be posted in the Club House.

Seniors

We did not have a competition last week as the course was closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday, October 15.

Ladies

Our 15 Hole Competition in aid of Hospice is extended to Sunday, October 27. The Competition is Stableford off White Markers. €5.00 Entry plus €5.00 Re-entry. The Competition is open to Men and Ladies and is a non-qualifying competition. Entry through computer for initial entry only and just post any other card after that in Mens Box.

Pictured below Presentation of prizes for Memorial Trophy. Front l-r: Phil Ryan (Club President), Patrick Ryan (Winner), Richard O’Keeffe (Club Captain), Kevin O’Sullivan (Club Vice Captain). Back l-r: Sean O’Connor (4th), John O’Donovan (2nd Cat 3), Pat Ryan (1st Cat 1), Brian Slattery (Best Gross), Peter Hayes (1st Cat 2), Johnny Hannigan (1st Cat 3)