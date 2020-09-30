Paul Wynne captures inaugural Slievenamon Open Singles in cliffhanger final

Slievenamon Open Singles Final Results

The Slievenamon Open Singles Competition was inaugurated this year, with the very generous prizemoney donated by Slievenamon Golf Club owners Brian Powell and Mary Hand.

The qualifying rounds for this prestigious competition were run right throughout the summer. The final was played on September 19, with the following results.

In a thrilling play off final just a single shot separated the first seven prizes with Paul Wynne taking the honours on 39 points edging out Ernie Makem and Ciaran O'Meara who also had 39 points.

Overall winner Paul Wynne (10) 39 (last nine holes)

2nd Ernie Makim (21) 39 (last nine holes)

3rd Ciaran O’Meara (11) 39

4th Tommy Sheehan (16) 38 (last nine holes)

5th Damien Leen (11) 38 (last nine holes)

6th Tom Arnold (11) 38 (last nine holes)

7th Alan J Carroll (15) 38 (last nine holes)

8th Anthony Norris (15) 37

Junior Prize - Michael O'Meara jnr (17) 38.