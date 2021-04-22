Lady Captains at Clonmel and Slievenamon can't wait to get back out on the fairways

After months of enforced hibernation over the winter months, golf clubs, with restrictions still in place, reopen on Monday next, April 26.

This week in The Nationalist, the respective lady captains at Clonmel Golf Club (Christine Hickey) and Slievenamon Golf Club (Teresa O'Brien) spoke of how they welcomed this return to golf and of their hopes for the coming year ahead.

Lady Captain Christine Hickey is delighted golf is resuming after the lockdown and welcomes all her lady members back to Clonmel.

“I appreciate that we are one of the first sports to resume playing and we understand the responsibilities that come with this. A lot of hard work has taken place to enable play to resume and I would like thank everyone, especially my committee for their efforts. There has been great work going on behind the scenes in preparation for Monday’s reopening,” added Christine

“New ladies members are always very welcome to our club and girls junior coaching will be starting in May. Enquires to Aine at 052-6124050.

“We also hope to get our teams back into inter-club competitions this year. It was a greatly missed part of our calendar in 2020. We will do our utmost to have as normal a year as possible.

“Looking forward to seeing you all on the fairways very soon.”

Lady Captain at Slievenamon Golf Club, Teresa O'Brien

The ladies at Slievenamon Golf Club, according to Lady Captain Teresa O’Brien, are like all other golfers greatly anticipating the return to golf on Monday next, having survived by Whatsapp contact only over the past few months.

“The Ladies Club in Slievenamon is a very sociable little club and has that reputation too. All the ladies know one another and this was achieved by having draws, so that the ladies play with someone different each week. This is a great way of getting a new member involved and in getting to know other members more quickly and feel more welcome,” added Teresa.

“Slievenamon is always a hive of activity for the ladies with draws on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We have missed our Monday evening mixed fun scramble and hopefully we will be able to resume that again.

“During the lockdown the ladies kept in touch by various WhatApp groups, all missing their golf and mostly their golfing companions and we are now all really looking forward to getting back to it from next week, even at a distance,” added Mary.