Roscrea Golf Club news and competitions

Roscrea Golf Club
Winter League
Kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea.
Final pairings for 2021/2022 Winter League are Dan’s Team V Maximum Extraction.
The final is scheduled for play Sunday February 20.
Weekend, February 12 & 13
15 Hole Stableford
1st Shane Fletcher (5) 34 points (c/b)
2nd Niall O’Connor (7) 34 points
3rd Aidan Shanahan (9) 33 points (c/b)
Next weekend there will be a 15 Hole Stableford competition
Wednesday Golfers
February 9
Overall winner Noel McMahon [35 – 2] 33 points (c/b)
Cat 1 Tom Byrne [35 – 3] 32 points (c/b)
Cat 2 Michael Lorigan 31 points
Cat 3 Paddy Byrne [35 – 2] 33 points
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Friday February 11
1st Chris Conlon [28 – 1] 27 points
2nd Johnny McDonnell [26 – 1] 25 points
Veterans Jim Cummins
There was a small entry last Friday due to a late start caused by frost. The competition continues each Friday.
Lotto
Wednesday February 9 - Numbers drawn 2, 9, 19 & 22. No Jackpot Winner. One Match 3 winner €150; Marian Martin. Online Lucky Dip; Eileen Mullaney, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €3,350. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.
Note - new easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
The Captains’ Drive In
On Sunday, February 27 our Captains Brendan Monaghan and Margaret Collison hold their Captains’ Drive-In, followed by a 4-Person Mixed Scramble. Shot-gun start at 10.30am. Best of luck to both Captains.
Ladies Golf
Winter Festival of Golf - Round 9 continues this week. Holes 1-8 & 12. Play as often as you wish and good luck as we near the final of this competition.
The Ringer
This event is on-going and attracting a large number of entrants. Rules posted in Locker Room.
Partee Ladies
Big turnout last week in the sunshine for this popular competition. Every Thursday 1.30 - 2.30 and please contact Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be displayed on BRS at 12
The Captains’ Drive In
This will take place on Sunday February 27. The format will be an enjoyable four-person Mixed Scramble. Shot-gun start at 10.30am. Please show your support for our esteemed Captains Margaret and Brendan who look forward to seeing you all on the day. Hopefully the weather will be kind! Happy golfing.
Rotary president Michael O’Malley, Maura Cooney, Hospice, Mayor Michael Murphy and Maud Shee, Hospice, at the presentation
The Ursuline Junior A Camogie Panel who are through to an All Ireland Final after their victory against St Patrick’s College, Maghera in the Semi Final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.