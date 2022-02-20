Roscrea Golf Club news and competitions

Winter League

Kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea.

Final pairings for 2021/2022 Winter League are Dan’s Team V Maximum Extraction.

The final is scheduled for play Sunday February 20.



Weekend, February 12 & 13

15 Hole Stableford

1st Shane Fletcher (5) 34 points (c/b)

2nd Niall O’Connor (7) 34 points

3rd Aidan Shanahan (9) 33 points (c/b)

Next weekend there will be a 15 Hole Stableford competition



Wednesday Golfers

February 9

Overall winner Noel McMahon [35 – 2] 33 points (c/b)

Cat 1 Tom Byrne [35 – 3] 32 points (c/b)

Cat 2 Michael Lorigan 31 points

Cat 3 Paddy Byrne [35 – 2] 33 points



Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society

Friday February 11

1st Chris Conlon [28 – 1] 27 points

2nd Johnny McDonnell [26 – 1] 25 points

Veterans Jim Cummins

There was a small entry last Friday due to a late start caused by frost. The competition continues each Friday.



Lotto

Wednesday February 9 - Numbers drawn 2, 9, 19 & 22. No Jackpot Winner. One Match 3 winner €150; Marian Martin. Online Lucky Dip; Eileen Mullaney, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €3,350. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.

Note - new easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.



The Captains’ Drive In

On Sunday, February 27 our Captains Brendan Monaghan and Margaret Collison hold their Captains’ Drive-In, followed by a 4-Person Mixed Scramble. Shot-gun start at 10.30am. Best of luck to both Captains.



Ladies Golf

Winter Festival of Golf - Round 9 continues this week. Holes 1-8 & 12. Play as often as you wish and good luck as we near the final of this competition.



The Ringer

This event is on-going and attracting a large number of entrants. Rules posted in Locker Room.



Partee Ladies

Big turnout last week in the sunshine for this popular competition. Every Thursday 1.30 - 2.30 and please contact Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be displayed on BRS at 12



