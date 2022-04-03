Search

03 Apr 2022

Templemore golf club events and fixtures

Golf is for everyone

Templemore golf club events and fixtures

Templemore Golf Club Lady Captain Mary Hogan presentation to Green Keeper Jack Alexandra on his retirement

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Apr 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Competition Results
The winner of the 14 hole stableford 26th 27th March. 1st. Mick Carey 33pts. 2nd. Pat Shelly 32pts. (count back)


Golf is for Everyone
Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal. “Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.


Membership Fees
Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.


50/50 Draw
Winner of 50/50 Draw Ollie Murray €140. REMINDER 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. templemoregolfclub.ie/
membership


Seniors Results
March. 24. On a lovely sunny morning for golf we had 6 teams with good scoring. 1st. 53 pts. George Murray, Sean Cashman, Frankie Shortt, Seamus Ryan. 2nd. 51 pts. Bernie O Rourke, Ollie Murray, Donal Golden, Phil Ryan. 3rd. 49 pts. on a count back Paddy Bourke, Pat O Connell, Tony O Toole, Philly Bourke. Seniors next week will be on Wednesday due to contingent traveling to DunBeg


Future Competition Dates
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am. Spring League in progress..

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media