Templemore golf club events and fixtures

Templemore Golf Club Lady Captain Mary Hogan presentation to Green Keeper Jack Alexandra on his retirement
Competition Results
The winner of the 14 hole stableford 26th 27th March. 1st. Mick Carey 33pts. 2nd. Pat Shelly 32pts. (count back)
Golf is for Everyone
Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal. “Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.
Membership Fees
Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.
50/50 Draw
Winner of 50/50 Draw Ollie Murray €140. REMINDER 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. templemoregolfclub.ie/
Seniors Results
March. 24. On a lovely sunny morning for golf we had 6 teams with good scoring. 1st. 53 pts. George Murray, Sean Cashman, Frankie Shortt, Seamus Ryan. 2nd. 51 pts. Bernie O Rourke, Ollie Murray, Donal Golden, Phil Ryan. 3rd. 49 pts. on a count back Paddy Bourke, Pat O Connell, Tony O Toole, Philly Bourke. Seniors next week will be on Wednesday due to contingent traveling to DunBeg
Future Competition Dates
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am. Spring League in progress..
Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick enjoying the sunshine in Dundrum at the Captain's Drive-in with her husband Jimmy, and club members
