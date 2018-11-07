Genomics Medicine Ireland Appoints Tipperary Native Dr. Anne Jones as CEO

Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tipperary woman Dr. Anne Jones as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Jones brings to GMI 25 years’ experience working in the life science, chemical analysis and diagnostics arenas in Ireland, the UK and the USA, working across a broad range of markets, products and functions.

A native of Tipperary, Dr. Jones joins GMI from US-based Danaher Corporation, where she was Vice President and General Manager for Pall Corporations Lab, Food & Beverage business. In this role, she had P&L accountability leading a team of up to 800 people for three business units spanning drug discovery research & development through to the food & beverage market.

Prior to that, she was VP Strategy and Business Development at Agilent Technologies. There, she led the strategy development and strategic planning process for the majority of Agilent’s $4bn revenues; led business development and M&A activities for Agilent’s $2.3bn Life Sciences & Applied Markets division; and developed the strategy for Agilent’s successful entry into cell analysis. She also identified the acquisition of Seahorse Biosciences and successfully handled the integration before then acting as General Manager for the acquired business. Prior to these positions, Anne had various general management and marketing roles at Agilent with a focus on the life sciences consumables markets.

Dr. Jones also worked with Amersham Biosciences in the UK and GE Healthcare Life Sciences in the UK and USA in marketing and R&D roles. A graduate of National University of Ireland Galway in Microbiology and Molecular Biology, Dr. Jones completed her PhD at Cancer Research UK, studying protein biochemistry and molecular biology with focus on human DNA repair. During her work there she isolated a critical protein and elucidated its function in DNA repair, publishing this work in the highly-cited journals, ‘Nature’ and the ‘Journal of Biological Chemistry’.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Jones said: “GMI is a fantastic company which has achieved significant milestones in its short history, including launching population-wide genomic studies in a number of disease areas as well as building Ireland’s first purpose-built genomic sequencing centre. I am excited to be joining the company as it continues to expand into new research areas. The promise of genomic research is recognised globally and GMI and Ireland have a unique opportunity to contribute to the advancement of genomics and precision medicine in a very direct and unique way.

“I consider being a part of this journey to advance drug discovery, clinical diagnostics and potentially wellness in my home country of Ireland a privilege. I love to work with great teams and I am very confident that this is the right team to advance science and medicine in a very meaningful way”.

Dan Crowley, who is a Co-Founder and has been Acting CEO of GMI, said: “We are delighted to have attracted a candidate of Anne’s considerable talent and track record to GMI. We're excited to have Anne join GMI to spearhead the company's mission of solving disease through genomics. I wish her and GMI every success.”

Founded in 2015, Genomics Medicine Ireland has pioneered population-based genomics in Ireland, leading a number of research studies across the island examining the relationship between genetics, health and disease spanning a spectrum of disease areas. It is building a preeminent disease-specific database of population genomics. GMI works in collaboration with clinicians, patients, academic researchers and global biotech and pharmaceutical sectors to discover pathways to new treatments and new diagnostics for people both here in Ireland and around the world.

GMI has enjoyed early success in establishing genomic research studies in the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland. GMI is currently undertaking research into a range of diseases such as: Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, brain tumours, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Rare Diseases, and the GenoFit study with UCD Institute for Sport and Health examining the relationship between genetics and fitness. The company also opened Ireland’s first purpose-built genomics centre which includes state-of-art sequencing and sample processing equipment.