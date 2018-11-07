Tipperary Star launch new look paper - in shops now

Today’s edition of the Tipperary Star has a brand new look, which we hope you, our loyal readers, will enjoy. It’s the result of much hard work and includes many new features.

Founded in 1909, the Tipperary Star has been refreshed many times down through the decades and this latest redesign even includes a slight change to the paper’s masthead. The refresh has been approached with the specific intention of making the paper more accessible and attractive for the reader.

Check out our new look paper in shops today! Featuring the latest breaking news, a souvenir pullout on the top 25 Tipperary hurlers of the last 30 years, entertainment and lifestyle features plus much, much more!#Tipperarystar #tipperary Available on all leading news stands now! pic.twitter.com/6ayxcrkZ8O November 7, 2018

We have introduced some new sections, which are colour-coded for your convenience. Our general news pages at the start of the paper have red folios and they’re followed by a new opinions spread called Views.

The Tipperary Star's editorial column is here, alongside letters and online comments from readers. We are delighted to introduce our new columnist, Tipperary native Patricia Feehily who offers an inimitable perspective on a variety of topics.

Our Community section (green folios), carries all the news and notes from every corner of the area the Tipperary Star is proud to serve. Tipperary Life (purple folios) is another new section for your enjoyment and includes our entertainment coverage, a raft of new columnists, and more.

We've also enhanced the paper’s business coverage and regular features such as Farming, Property and Motors have a bright new look. They’re followed by the all-important Family Announcements pages, Classifieds and then our unrivalled sports pages.

As an added extra, in the centre of the paper, a specially convened panel selects the top 25 Tipperary hurlers of the past 30 years. It all adds up to a package we very much hope you’ll enjoy.

Welcome to the new-look Tipperary Star.