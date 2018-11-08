“Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors” - help is now available

A comprehensive guide to all of the records available for tracing families in County Tipperary is now available.

“Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors”, written by Noreen Higgins-McHugh, is filled with information on what the records contain, and how and where they can be accessed. This includes guidance on researching in Irish archives and on the many on-line sources now available. It is well illustrated with maps and with examples of the types of records to be found; and with other relevant background material. It also provides an understanding of the social history of Tipperary and how this history has affected the keeping and survival of records. There is also a comprehensive index.

This is the latest in a series of county guides published by Flyleaf Press. These include guides for Dublin, Kildare, Limerick, Sligo, Galway, Cork, Clare, Westmeath, Kerry, Limerick, Roscommon, Mayo, Donegal and Leitrim.

Dr Noreen Higgins McHugh is a local historian with a special interest in genealogy, and a native of Tipperary, where she still lives. She is the current secretary of the County Tipperary Historical Society, and holds a Master’s Degree in Local History from University of Limerick, and a PhD from University College Cork. Her PhD thesis focused on the 1830s Tithe War in the region. She has given genealogy classes, and has written many articles for the Tipperary Historical Journal and other history and genealogy publications. She has also provided support to the Clans of Ireland organisation; and to the Heritage Office in the county through her membership of the South Tipperary Heritage Forum from 2003-2010. She is also author of ‘Tipperary’s Tithe War 1830-1838: Parish Accounts of Resistance against a Church Tax’.

Flyleaf Press is the publishing arm of Ancestor Network Ltd. (http://ancestornetwork.ie) which provides research services to personal and professional clients. Flyleaf Press was founded in 1987 and is Ireland’s major specialist publisher of family history and genealogy titles. Flyleaf specialise in high-quality ‘how-to’ guides for research in various counties of Ireland. To date guides for 12 counties have been published. They also publish reference works on Church Records, Census records and wills. Reviewers of Flyleaf titles have noted that their titles contain ‘…information vital to the researcher, assembled by well-qualified genealogists’ (Books Ireland) while NY Genealogical & Biographical Record have said that “Genealogical Libraries will want to acquire all of them”.