World War 1 men from Tipperary's Ballingarry/Shinrone to be honoured

On Sunday next the combined parish of Ballingarry/Shinrone will remember the men from this parish, nestling on the border of Tipperary, with an Ecumenical service of Remembrance in the local St Mary's Church of Ireland, Shinrone.

The service, which will commence at 10.30 am will be conducted by the Rev Canon Ruth Gill and Rev Fr Tom Hogan, PP, VF.

This service has been over ten months in preparation by the Local Heritage Group.

It will see the 38 men with parish connections remembered with wreaths laid in their memory by relatives, children of returned soldiers, Embassy stagee of Belgium, France, etc and by the Leinster Regiment.

Most joined this regiment in Crinkle Barracks.

Afterwards refreshments will be served in the Community Centre with display of WW1 items.

The Defence Forces are bringing down an armoured vehicle of the period and also on display will be a 1917 tractor, a Model T car etc.

To facilitate worshipers on this Sunday the 11 am Mass in St Mary's Catholic Church has been moved back to 9.30am.

This is to allow people move down to the Church of Ireland and be seated for 10.30 am.

Visitors should note that there is very limited car parking in the church grounds and the Garda Siochana will control parking near the church.

All are welcome to attend.