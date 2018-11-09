Tipperary town to receive €2m pavements upgrade

Work is due to start in the new year on a €2m upgrade in Davitt Street in Tipperary town.

The pavement strengthening scheme is expected to take eight months to complete.

Tipperary County Council say the project is the first element in a number of planned road improvements within Tipperary Town.

This scheme was preceded by investment by Irish Water in the recent upgrade of water mains which is delivering benefits to residents on Davitt Street and Church Street through the removal of lead and asbestos piping.

Further pavement improvements in Tipperary Town are planned for Main Street and Fr Matthew Street following the completion of this stage of works.

Tony Kirwan, Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd., who successfully completed a pavement improvement scheme on Slievenamon Road in Thurles earlier this year, is the successful Contractor.

The works comprise the complete reconstruction of the pavement and footpaths. The scheme has been designed to improve safety and the flow of vehicles within the town.

Tipperary County Council chief executive Joe MacGrath said the Council has been working closely with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to advance these works and he was delighted that they will be commencing early in the new year. ent will enhance the town and we look forward to working with the contractor and local residents in the coming months”, he said.

The scheme was also welcomed by Council chairman Mattie Ryan and District chairman Michael Fitzgerald.

Tipperary County Council has acknowledged the funding provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for this, and many other projects that are in planning and due for construction throughout County Tipperary in the coming year.

