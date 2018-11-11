Tipperary Toastmasters Club hosts Humorous Speech and Table Topics contests

There was a hugely successful and exciting night at Clonmel Toastmasters Club at the annual Humorous Speech contest at the Clonmel Park Hotel, where speakers give a prepared Humorous Speech on a topic of their choice.

The Table Topics contest was also held the same night, where contestants must speak on a topic, without knowing the topic in advance, so they have just seconds to prepare. Both contests were enjoyed by an attendance of over 30 people.

Congratulations are extended to all eight participants, those brave people who stood up to compete, with a range of speaking and delivery styles.

The competition was very tough and the judges had a difficult task, with the high standard in the club, while the audience were fully entertained throughout the meeting.

The audience were given a chance to try their hand at speaking on the spot about a topic, while the results were awaited, which was fun with lots of laughs.

The winner of the Humorous Speech Contest was Richard Walsh, the runner-up was Pat Kinsella and third place went to Martina Clancy.

The Table Topics contest winner was Brid O’Donnell, the runner-up was Mohamed Omar and third place went to Eddie Meegan.

Thanks are extended to all those who helped to run the contest. Best wishes to Richard Walsh and Brid O'Donnell, who will represent the club at the Area Final, which will be held in the Clonmel Park Hotel next Thursday night, November 15 at 8pm.

Five Toastmasters clubs in the area, from across counties Tipperary and Waterford, will compete.

The winners will go forward to the District Final.

Clonmel Toastmasters is recognised as one of the most successful and largest Toastmasters clubs in Ireland, regularly competing in Ireland and UK Public Speaking contest finals.

Toastmasters education programmes help people communicate effectively in any situation including at job interviews, giving workplace presentations or working on committees. It also builds confidence in social situations.

Meetings are friendly and supportive and are held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month in Clonmel Park Hotel. Non-members are welcome and can attend their first three meetings free.