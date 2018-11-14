Tipperary garda (39) passes away after battle with cancer

A County Tipperary garda passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Marymount Hospice in Cork on Tuesday.

The late Garda Sergeant Martin Hopkins, a father of three young children, had been battling pancreatic cancer since July 2017, according to Independent.ie.

The 39-year-old’s wife, Karen Ferris, had spoken openly about his struggle in recent days to highlight the disease for Pancreatic Awareness Month.

While on treatment, Clonmel's Martin underwent two rounds of interviews and was made garda sergeant.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.