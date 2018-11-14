Nominations are sought for the next Tipperary Person of the Year

Who do you think should be the Tipperary Person of the Year? Who has done most in the last year to merit the prestigious honour?

Now is your chance to influence the decision.

The Tipperary Association Dublin invites nominations for its Annual Awards for 2018, which acknowledge the special contribution made by and the achievements of Tipperary people.

Nominations are invited in two categories - the Tipperary Person of the Year and Hall of Fame. The Awards will be presented at a special function in Dublin on Friday, March 8, 2019

Over the last thirty years the Tipperary Person of the Year Award has acknowledged the achievements, at local, county and national level, of sportsmen and sportswomen, academics, community activists and business people from Tipperary.

The Tipperary Person of the Year Award will be presented to an individual who made a special contribution to Tipperary in 2018.

The Hall of Fame honours and acknowledges the achievements and contributions made in the past by individuals in the areas of sport, culture, community development or business in the county and the country.

This award acknowledges one of the Tipperary “Greats” of the past.

Nominations should be sent in writing to: Pat Ryan, Honorary Secretary, Tipperary Association Dublin, 11 Foxfield Grove, Raheny, Dublin 5.

Or by email to info@tippassociationdublin.ie

Closing date for nominations is Monday, December 17.