Clonmel Rotary Club in Tipperary celebrates its golden jubilee

Clonmel is a better town because it has a Rotary Club.

That's according to Monica Robertson, Rotary's district governor, who addressed the Clonmel club's 50th anniversary celebration at Hotel Minella.

“The members of the Rotary Club of Clonmel come together on a regular basis and share their talents, abilities, generosity, strengths and compassion to assist not only their local community but also communities in distant locations”, Ms Robertson stated.

She said that the club’s charter members came together 50 years ago to begin a Rotary club, to share their enthusiasm and their vision and to give something back to the Clonmel community.

She said this special milestone gave members the opportunity to reflect upon their proud history and achievements, while honouring the ties of fellowship that had contributed to the club's success as part of Rotary International, which she described as the world’s foremost voluntary community service organisation.

“You have truly been 'people of action' in both local and global communities”, she said.

Above - John O'Loughlin, Joy O'Carroll and Theresa O'Loughlin attended the Rotary Clonmel 50th anniversary celebration

“I commend each member, past and present, for their spirit of service that is a hallmark of Rotarians and expressed through our motto of 'service above self '”.

Ms Robertson said that the club's recent major project, a sensory playground in Mulcahy Park for children with special needs and on the autism spectrum, was a perfect example of Rotary leadership in the community.

“You gathered business, sporting, services and local authority together and raised the necessary funds, including grants, and gathered the skills to enable the project to become a reality”.

Rotary Clonmel president Joe O'Sullivan said the event celebrated the voluntary work of many members over the past 50 years, while also thanking the wider Clonmel community for their support for the various projects initiated and completed by Rotary Clonmel.

“Rotary is more than just fundraising for deserving causes. It is all about fun, fellowship and friendship and promoting the highest ethical standards in our dealings with others”.

