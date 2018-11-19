Cashel Choral & Dramatic Society to stage ‘Deserted Night’

Cashel Choral & Dramatic Society are busy putting the finishing touches to their upcoming production of the comedy-thriller "Deserted Night" by T.B. Morris

Katharine Clavell is a formidable force in the public eye of 1960's Britain. Her fearless pursuit of equal rights and opportunities for women has gained her respect, admiration, celebrity and even status - in fact, she's now Dame Katharine Clavell, if you don't mind!

This great work has seen her reputation spread far and wide. So far, indeed, that she has just even received an invitation from an Arabian Sheik to travel to his home in the Middle East and address his wives on the emancipation of women!

Making such an address in a country where women's rights are virtually non-existent would seem a tough task. Ah, but Dame Kitty was never one to shy away from a challenge and, brimming with optimism, has amassed an all-female expedition to make the most of this rare opportunity.

The party includes Kitty's teenage daughter Lesley, her secretary Alice, friends Emily and Astra and trusty pilots Jan and Meriel at the helm.

But even the best-laid plans of mice and women often go awry; Dame Katharine herself couldn't have anticipated what would happen next.

This hilarious comedy/thriller is full of twists and turns that will delight audiences and lift spirits this November.

"Deserted Night" is directed by Gail O'Keeffe and runs for four nights in Brú Ború, Cashel from Thursday 29th November to Sunday 2nd December at 8pm. Tickets are €15, with €10 concession tickets for students and senior citizens for shows on Thursday 29th and Friday 30th November. Tickets are available from O'Dwyer's Pharmacy, Main Street, Cashel (062) 61318 and Brú Ború (062) 61122. For more information, contact Carrie Kavanagh on (087) 6961409, email Cashel

choralanddramaticsociety

@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook - Cashel Choral & Dramatic Society