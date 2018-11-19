Co. Tipperary mart seriously damaged by fire, will not re-open, directors announce

Carrick-on-Suir Mart, which was severely damaged by fire earlier this year, will not re-open, the company’s directors have announced.

A majority of the directors of Carrick Livestock Sales Ltd decided not to re-open the mart at a directors meeting last Friday, November 16.

The directors listed the main reasons for this decision as being escalating insurance costs coupled with the increased cost required for ongoing regulations facing the sector.

In a statement, Carrick Mart directors said they wished to thank all their loyal customers who have supported them over the years, since the Mart opened in 1955.

They would also like to thank their loyal staff, past and present, who helped make Carrick-on-Suir Livestock Sales the success that it was. They also mentioned with gratitude the excellent catering service provided by the Duggan, Lonergan and Holden families.

Carrick on Suir Livestock Sales have always had an excellent relationship with their neighbouring residents and would like to thank them for their support and forbearance.

Similarly, the traders and the people of the town have always been supportive of the mart and for that the directors will always be grateful.

“The directors expressed their gratitude to the Department of Agriculture for their support and help over the years. A word of thanks must also go to Tipperary Fire Service for their help on the night of the fire at the mart premises.

Carrick-on-Suir Livestock Sales received much support from its friends in the wider mart circle at this difficult time and are very grateful for this support and would like to wish them all the best for the future.”