Boherlahan Dualla community comes together for timber auction fundraiser

Boherlahan Dualla GAA will hold an Auction of timber, household goods and much more this Sunday, November 25 at 1.30pm at Boherlahan GAA Grounds. Past years have been hugely successful and this promises to be another great day. Proceeds will go to the ongoing development works being carried out on the walkway and GAA facilities.

Trailer loads of high quality timber have been been prepared for auction this Sunday at Boherlahan GAA Grounds. There is always a great buzz about with people mad to stock up for winter and get a great bargain ahead of Christmas. There will be big hampers, prizes and gift vouchers also.

Of course, there will be a hot cup of tea / coffee and confectionery available inside in the Sports Hall too. The event is open to all to come along and a great afternoon is promised with Willie Troy, Auctioneer at the helm of proceedings and MC’ing the event