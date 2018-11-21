 Co. Tipperary’s Maurice Davin GAA Awards take place in Carrick-on-Suir this weekend

Former GAA President Sean Kelly will present the Maurice Davin GAA Awards honouring GAA Stars from counties Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny at The Carraig Hotel this Saturday, November 24 from 7pm.

The Fine Gael MEP from Kerry will present awards to past and current star players from Carrick-on-Suir's three GAA clubs as well as Piltown GAA Club.

The Maurice Davin Awards will also honour past and current inter-county hurling stars from counties Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny.

Past Club Players awards winners include Michael Hassett of Carrick Davins GAA Club, MJ Russell of Carrick Swan GAA Club, Jimmy Flynn of St. Molleran's GAA Club and Joe Sullivan of Piltown GAA Club.

Current Club Players awards will be presented to Eoghan Power of Carrick Davins, Gavin O'Halloran of Carrick Swan, Eoghan Burke of St Molleran's, Martin Power of Piltown and Katie Power of Piltown Camogie.

Past County Players awards will be received by Michael Kavanagh of Kilkenny, John Costigan of Tipperary and John Mullane, Waterford.

Present County Players award recipients are: Kilkenny's TJ Reid, Ronan Maher from Tipperary and Ian O’Regan from Waterford. Tipp Young Hurlers awards will go to Colin English and Conor Whelan.

Nicky Kenny of Cúla GAA Dublin is the Special Merit award winner.

Tickets for the awards ceremony cost €5 and are available from the four local GAA clubs.

All proceeds from the awards ceremony will be donated to Crehana National School's resource room.