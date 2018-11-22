Songwriter Lisa Hannigan lines up Tipperary concert

Since the release of her first solo album in 2008, singer songwriter Lisa Hannigan has emerged as one of the country’s brightest young talents.

Having first come to light as an angel-voiced figure singing harmonies alongside Damien Rice, Hannigan’s haunting melodies and brilliantly crafted songs quickly saw the Dublin born singer collect multiple awards in quick succession following the success of her double platinum selling debut album Sea Sew.

In 2011 she released her follow up album Passenger which went straight in at number one on its first week of release, earning her yet another Choice Music Prize nomination.

After two years of touring her sophomore album, Hannigan lent her vocals to the soundtrack for Alfonso Cuarón's film Oscar winning film Gravity as well as working on the sound track for Brad Pitt's war drama Fury. The following year she voiced the character of Bronagh, the Selkie mother of the main characters in the animated film Song of the Sea, while also providing several songs to the film's soundtrack.

By 2016 Hannigan had released her third album, the critically acclaimed At Swim which has been heralded as 'her greatest work to date.' Again the album straight to the number one spot in Ireland and entered the Top 30 album charts in the UK, her highest placing to date. Over the last decade Hannigan has toured the world and collaborated with artists as diverse as Ray LaMontagne, Richard Hawley, Herbie Hancock, Glen Hansard and Aaron Dessner of The National.

