Jon Kenny stars in dark comedy Crowman in Nenagh Arts Centre

Screen and stage star Jon Kenny returns to Nenagh Arts Centre this December in the darkly comic one-man show Crowman.

Written and directed by Katie Holly (Marion, Sharon), Crowman tells the intimate tale of one man’s isolation and loneliness in rural Ireland – and his pathological hatred of crows.

Dan (Kenny) is a man on a mission; to scatter, maim or kill every crow that has ever blighted his land and his life. However he gets distracted easily by flights of the imagination and memories of events from his past.

Isolated and cut off from the world, Dan fills his life with a weekly schedule of funerals and masses he must attend, imagined conversations with his beloved sheepdog and a stream of commentators, from TV chefs to David Attenborough - all so that he can hear a voice that is not his own.

Crowman will be staged in Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, December 7 at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now and cost €20 (plus additional €1 booking fee)