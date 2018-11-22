Greatest showman sing along screening in Tipperary

Hugh Jackman leads an all-star cast in this bold and original musical filled with infectious showstopping performances that will bring you to your feet time and time again.

Inspired by the legend and ambitions of America’s original pop-culture impresario P.T. Barnum, this is an inspirational rags-to-riches tale of a brash dreamer who rose from nothing to prove that anything you can envision is possible.

Lyrics will bounce along the bottom of the screen for musical numbers, so warm up your singing voice on the way. The Greatest Showman sing-along event will be screened at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Sunday, December 2 at 2pm. Tickets €5.