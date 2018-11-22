Horan Automation's Emma Lacy flying the flag for Tipperary businesswomen

Tipperary businesswoman Emma Lacy has been named as one of the top ten businesswomen in Ireland.

The Chief Operations Officer and Head of Sales and Marketing at Horan Automation in Drangan, she won through to the final of the Best Management Professional in the Irish Images Business Woman of the Year Awards in Dublin on Monday night.

Since joining the engineering team less than two years ago, Emma has quadrupled the sales, doubled the workforce and spearheaded a business venture which opened up new international markets for the company.

These achievements have earned Emma a joint management role with the owners.

Horan Automation was delighted to win the Best Start-Up or Emerging Business in the 2018 Tipperary business awards which really is a testament to how hard the team works and how successful the business is becoming.

It recently entered a new joint venture with a Chinese company.

As well as being the only shortlisted nominee from Tipperary, Emma is actually the only one from Munster.

“I was completely overwhelmed to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award amongst the greatest business women in the country.

“Being a woman working at a top level in an engineering company can come with its challenges, especially as I am not from an engineering background.

“It is an exciting industry and I am delighted to see that my hard work and dedication is paying off.

“ It is always wonderful to receive positive feedback from one’s peers and I was proud to represent Tipperary in the final shortlist”.