Former Tipperary archaeologist now a designer once worked with a skeleton under her desk

A former Clonmel archaeologist, who once worked with a skeleton under her desk, has used her love of history to inspire timeless jewellery pieces for the biggest-ever Cork City Hall Crafts and Design Fair from November 23-25.

With 85 exhibitors, the traditional opening to the festive season in Cork offers a chance to pick up individual and original Christmas gifts – with thousands of items that can only be found at the Fair.

Christina Keogh began her career by working with decorative arts and antiques dealers Christies in London before becoming an archaeologist, and now designs and hand makes jewellery using gold, silver, gemstones and pearls.

Based in Clonmel, the traditionally trained goldsmith is a graduate of the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland’s prestigious jewellery goldsmithing course based at their unique Kilkenny workshops.

She says - “I worked at various jobs before I started a night course in jewellery and discovered was what I had been missing.”

“I love history and objects and worked in Christies Auction House in London as well as on a lot of commercial archaeology projects in Ireland.

“We were under so much pressure for storage that I once worked with a skeleton under my desk.

“I think everything I have learned in life comes through in my work which has subtly textured surfaces, and shiny edges to capture light.

“I love working with gold, but also a mix of gold and silver to create more affordable and unpredictable pieces.

“I also do a lot of pearl stringing and individually knot each pearl on vibrant red or navy silk which gives a lot of colour and also ensures that if the necklace breaks, only one pearl will fall.

“I like to stand over each one-off piece and believe handcrafted jewellery should be wearable and not left in a drawer because it is too precious.”

Over €150,000 per-day will be spent at the biggest contemporary crafts fair outside Dublin, and fairgoers in search of an original Christmas idea can be guaranteed a haven of quality wares, both for gifts and the home, this festive season.

The Fair will also feature the Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium, with over 25 local artisan food producers, taste-tempting visitors with the best of the season’s fare.

This year the Fair features an amazing attraction for children – a Superhero Transformation Station.

It takes place at City Hall, Cork from November 23-25. Full details, booking options at www.cityhallcraftsfair.ie.