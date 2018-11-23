Increased funding approved for Christmas lights in Tipperary's biggest town

The funding for Clonmel's Christmas lights has been increased from €6,000 to €12,000.

Local people were up in arms when it recently emerged that while Clonmel received €6,000 from Tipperary County Council towards the cost of providing its lights, the allocation for Thurles is €50,000 and €25,000 for Nenagh.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/346613/tipperary-s-largest-town-clonmel-fights-to-save-its-christmas-lights.html

Speaking on behalf of the O'Connell Street Business Association, Conor Moroney welcomed the increased funding but viewed it as a stop-gap measure.

“A long-term solution from the county council is required, through meaningful engagements, that will bring us in line with the county capitals across the country”, he said.

Cllr. Michael Murphy agreed that a more sustainable solution was needed for the long term but said this was a move in the right direction.

For more Tipperary news read https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/349429/tipperary-council-debating-the-spending-of-162-million-in-annual-budget-today.html