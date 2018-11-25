Concerns raised about water supply in Tipperary's biggest town

A letter is to be sent to those householders and businesses in Clonmel that receive their water supply from the Poulnagunogue scheme regarding potential concerns about the water.

"The water has been tested and is drinkable, there's nothing to be scared about", John Fogarty, executive engineer with Tipperary County Council, told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council.

He said that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had identified shortcomings in this scheme, which was aged and not up to the modern standards of water treatment. Although it was a great supply that had served the town well, it was "old technology that had been pushed to the limits in terms of treatment".

If there was any risk at all people needed to be made aware of it, Mr. Fogarty said. Providing a supply from the river Suir was the future as far as Irish Water was concerned.

The meeting was told that Irish Water had been directed by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) to write to customers where there might be a problem with the supply.

Cllr. Pat English said that the Poulnagunogue scheme provided a pristine supply of water and should be protected.

He didn't want water with a high lime content to be extended to those areas currently served by Poulnagunogue.

