Special Tipperary gig as Clonmel World Music hosts legendary Mairtin O'Connor and his band

Clonmel World Music welcomes the legendary Martin O’Connor, with his family band, along with the great Garry O’Briain, for an eagerly anticipated end of year show in Raheen House Hotel on Friday, November 30.

This is a band especially put together, by Mairtin, for this Clonmel show, and includes his daughters Ciara and Sinead.

As well as his two daughters, Mairtin will be joined in stage by fellow Galwegian, Garry O’Briain. Garry has been a member of a number of great Irish bands, including Aengus, Buttons and Bows, Skylark, and The Brothers, and he has appeared on an extensive list of recordings as a session player.

Tickets for this great gig are on sale now, and are available online on www.clonmelworld

music.com, and in Marians Bookshop. O’Connell St. Clonmel , and South Tipperary Arts Centre, Nelson Street Clonmel, or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619. Doors for the gig will open at 8pm. There will be no support act, and the band will start at 9pm sharp.

Máirtín O’Connor is one of the most outstanding and creative forces in Irish traditional music.

He began playing the accordion at the age of nine, and his remarkable career has seen him as a member of many of traditional music’s leading groups including, Midnight Well, De Dannan, The Boys of the Lough and Skylark.He has also played with Christy Moore.

His first solo album ‘A Connachtman’s Rambles’ established him as a solo musician and proved a major critical success. Máirtín’s second solo album ‘Perpetual Motion’, released in 1990, is one of the best accordion albums ever produced by an Irish artist and displays his astounding skill, dexterity and versatility to the full.