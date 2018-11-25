Tipperary woman Alice Leahy wins Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year award

Tipperary woman Alice Leahy has been named Irish Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin

The Fethard native is director and co-founder of the Alice Leahy Trust, a befriending, social and health service for people who are homeless.

She is a former Tipperary Person of the Year and recently launched her memoirs at functions in both Dublin and Fethard.

Upon presenting Alice with her award, Pat Carey, chairman of the Irish Red Cross, said - “Alice Leahy has dedicated a lifetime to helping society’s most disadvantaged people. She has developed an unrivalled understanding of the needs of those on the margins of society and during every day of her working life she has implemented practical measures to help combat social exclusion.”

Alice is also a writer, lecturer, commentator, broadcaster, former nurse, and former member of the Irish Human Rights Commission and the Sentence Review Group.

She has directly contributed to public policy as a member of various policy bodies such as the Lord Mayor’s Commission on Crime. Alice compiled the Report on Medical Care for the Vagrant in Ireland in 1974, the first report of its kind published in this country and she served as Assistant National Director of Simon Ireland. Alice has also produced a number of educational initiatives.