Tipperary school Colaiste Chluain Meala puts the focus on students' future needs

A Clonmel school is gearing up for the next decade to meet the demands of modern education.

Colaiste Chluain Meala says it's investing in students' future with a specific plan for the 2020s.

“We have invested a great deal of time in reflecting on what will be required by our students to compete in the ever changing world of work”, said a school spokesman.

He said the school sees it as vital that students will be equipped to respond and adapt to all the changes they will encounter in their adult lives.

“We have therefore focused thoughtfully on educational planning and on devising courses to meet the needs of students in the 2020s in our school. Being a co-ed school both girls and boys have equal access and opportunities to study all the subjects we offer.

“Moreover, the fact that we are a co-ed school means that we are reflecting the real world for our students from the humanities, to the technologies, to art, to well-being, to home economics”, the member of the management team said.

Coláiste Chluain Meala is renowned for the excellent results it achieves in technological subjects at Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate and is the only school in Clonmel where students can study all three technological subjects - Engineering, Technology and Construction at Leaving Cert. Engineering, highly regarded as part of STEM subjects, opens up career possibilities such as Product Design, Civil, Mechanical and Electrical and Biomedical Engineering.

“Feedback from our past students clearly indicates that they had a very distinct advantage when pursuing studies in these areas at third level. The study of Engineering at Leaving Cert is recognised as a passport into gaining apprenticeships as motor technicians, in metal fabrication and across the whole spectrum of engineering and electronics industries”, the spokesman said.

He added that the school also offers coding as one of its short courses.

“This subject, very popular with our students, is at the cutting edge of STEM, focusing on problem-solving skills and the development of websites, games and apps.

“We see maths as crucial – hence our emphasis on small, focused class groups. We in Coláiste Chluain Meala wholeheartedly embrace our technical identity since the way forward in tomorrow’s world is based on the constant evolution of technology and indeed on all STEM subject areas in which we specialise”, he added.

The school invites parents of sixth class primary children to visit this Thursday, November 29 between 4pm and 8pm to explore how the school may be the right choice of second level school for their child.