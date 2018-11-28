An evening of sporting history is to be held in Thurles

Why not join the gathering at Bookworm this Friday evening November 30 at 7.30pm for a fascinating journey into our sporting heritage.

Two authors, Paul Rouse and Pat Bracken will be speaking about their recent books which have been hugely acclaimed and nominated for national awards.

Paul Rouse, author of The Hurlers, amongst several other books, is a lecturer in Irish history at UCD, sports columnist for the Irish Examiner, and in 2018 became manager of the Offaly senior football team, while local man Pat, author of Sport in County Tipperary 1840-1880 is a staff officer at Tipperary County Council Library Service, having also penned a number of other books.

The evening promises to be a very interesting one for all sports enthusiasts in Tipperary and all are welcome to come along and join the discussion.