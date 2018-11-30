Tipperary courts: man whose 'brain is gone from alcohol' jailed for public order offences

A man whose brain was "gone from alcohol" has been jailed by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court for public order offences.

The court heard that Remigigus Biciuzas of Mounsey's Flats, Dromin Road, Nenagh, was drunk at Mulrooney's Petrol Station, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on November 11, 2018.

He refused to leave the shop at the petrol station, the court was told.

Being drunk, he was a source of danger to himself and others and was arrested and brought to the Nenagh Garda station.

Judge MacGrath was told that the defendant was well known to the court. He had 105 previous convictions and had already been given a two-month suspended jail sentence by the court in September 2018.

Solicitor Johnny Spencer said his client was a 45-year-old Lithuanian national who had been living in Ireland for a number of years.

Mr Biciuzas used to work as a jockey but his career ended when he got injured.

His client had an alcohol problem and his efforts to stay off drink had proven unsuccessful, despite even going for treatment to a residential centre.

Mr Spencer said his client could not remember what happened in the shop on the day.

His client's brain was "gone from alcohol and he was going to kill himself if he kept drinking", said Mr Spencer.

Judge MacGrath said she had in the past given Mr Biciuzas every opportunity to address his addicition.

Her hands were now tied and she had no opportunity but to impose a two-month jail sentence.