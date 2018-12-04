Call for review of staffing at St Patrick's hospital, Cashel

Cashel's Cllr Tom Wood called attention to the current staffing levels at St Patrick's hospital in the town at the November meeting of the south east regional health forum.

Cllr Wood asked: “for how long more does the HSE expect St Patrick's hospital in Cashel to operate with present staffing levels before HIQA will call into question the safety of patients and all involved?”

Interim chief officer of the south east community healthcare forum, TJ Dunford, responded: “As with all residential care facilities, St Patrick's is subject to ongoing inspection by the independent regulatory body, HIQA.

“In July 2018, HIQA most recently carried out a thematic inspection of St Patrick's hospital.

“The inspection report made no specific recommendations in relation to staffing levels in the hospital. St Patrick's is a registered centre with HIQA.

“The HSE is committed to ensuring the ongoing delivery of residential and rehabilitation services in Cashel and will continue to seek to progress matters with INMO colleagues.”

Cllr Wood replied: “in responding to the reply I informed the meeting the HIQA report referred only to the dementia care sector within St Patrick's which it found 'non compliant - moderate', in terms of safe and suitable premises, with a similar result in suitable staffing.

Meanwhile, nursing staff in the rehabilitation unit had to engage in a work-to-rule in recent weeks due to understafffing.

“I again questioned if any progress had been made towards the proposed new 90 -bed development which is due to be on site and meet with HIQA standards by 2021,” said Cllr Wood.

In reply, Ms Anna Marie Lanigan, head of service in primary care, said that staffing was a national problem and was becoming more challenging but every effort was being made to attract and retain staff.

It was her understanding that a design team would be in place in December.