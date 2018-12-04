Horses now grazing on idle council estate at Cabragh Thurles

As mediations continue between the housing section of Tipperary County Council and representatives of members of the travelling community from Cabragh, Thurles, divisions are deepening at the revelation by The Tipperary Star that horses are now being grazed on the lawns and green area of the development.

The six state-of-the-art houses have cost €1.7 million to build but they remain unoccupied as the councils offer of accommodation has not been taken up due to difficulties with arrangements for the horses - the council is saying they will not be providing facilities for the horses, while the travelers representatives say that the local authority had previously undertaken to do so, a statement flatly denied by council officials.

The latest twist in a very long saga which has incensed the general public, has seen horses on site and grazing the grass right opposite where the temporary site is located. This has been witnessed by a number of people and the level of anger over the move has been expressed by public representative, Cllr David Doran who described it as being “ absolutely scandalous - a disgraceful act .”

