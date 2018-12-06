Templemore College students pay a visit to the famed Thomond Park complex

The Advanced Administration & Tourism students from Templemore College of Further Education recently visited Thomond Park in Limerick.

These students’ study both Sales and Marketing, Customer Service, Tourism Information & Administration as well as other modules. The purpose of the visit was to gather information on how an organisation such as Munster Rugby promote their organisation and deal with visitors and fans.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/

As well as being the main home venue for Munster games – the building also houses a museum worth a visit. The museum traces the rise of rugby in Munster and Limerick and also has many interactive and displays that challenge the visitor. There is plenty of material and memorabilia from the famous win against the All Blacks in 1978.

Thomond could not survive as just a venue for rugby matches. It hosts many corporate events, parties for various groups, musical events and even the odd wedding.

Rosemary the guide for the tour of both the museum and the actual venue was informative and impressive in the way she answered questions and provided an insight into the running of Thomond Park.

The students learned a lot from the visit in terms of customer service and how to market an organisation. As a result they will submit projects that link theory with practice. Learning outside the classroom is an integral part of the Advanced Administration & Tourism courses.

If you would like to learn more about this programme log onto www.tcfe.ie.