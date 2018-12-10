St Cronan's camogie club put on fashion show as part of 'The Taste of Roscrea'

St Cronan's Camogie club contributed the models for the fashion show as part of the Taste of Roscrea on Saturday last, December 8.

The night was fantastic, with the majority of female models appearing on stage to model their costumes as part of the show, along with players, mentors, and parents.

We would like to thank all who modeled on the night, to all the shops for assisting in dressing the models from the local shops, namely Shaws, Outdoor World, Workwear Centre, Tescos, Maloney Sports, Jazz Alley and Culture.

A special thanks to our fantastic MC on the night John Gunnell.

A huge thanks to the Taste of Roscrea management and Cllr Michael Smith in particular for offering us the event and to all who attended, assisted in organising same and helping out on the night. We appreciate all your support.

Also, thanks to our two county hurlers Jerome Cahill and Cian Darcy for giving up their time to attend and model.

The club is 25 years old this year, so a huge thanks to the founding members too, the late Pasty Carroll who is missed every day from the club, and her husband Dickie Carroll who is still a member.

We would also like to congratulate Deidre Synott who won best 'make over' on the night. Sponsorship for this event was by Shaws of Roscrea.