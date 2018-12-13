Three appear in court charged with trespassing on a farm near Carrick-on-Suir and assaulting a garda

Two men and a woman appeared before a district court last Thursday charged with trespassing on a farm in a rural community near Carrick-on-Suir last month and assaulting a garda.

Derek Tobin, aged 39, of 89 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Alan Hackett, aged 26, of 49 Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir and Hazel Greene, aged 22, of 9 Carrigeen, Clonmel were before Carrick-on-Suir District Court charged with trespassing on a farm at Monadiha, Rathgormack on November 25.

All three are also charged with assaulting a garda at the same location and on the same date.

Gda. John Downey told the court the Garda Superintendent in Tramore was seeking further time to compile the file on this case for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions. He sought an adjournment of the case to February.

Judge Terence Finn adjourned the cases of all three of the accused to Carrick-on-Suir District Court sitting of February 9 next year. They were all remanded on bail.