IFA President slams EPA emissions figures

Figures from the EPA showing that emissions from the agriculture sector went up by 2.9 per cent in the past year, was not unexpected, due to the increased market demand coinciding with the ending of the milk quota regime in 2015, according to IFA president Joe Healy.

“Ireland is the most carbon efficient producer of milk in the European Union and our beef farmers are in the top five. No credit is given to the contribution that our permanent pasture and hedgerows make to carbon sequestration. This is not giving a fair picture of the overall positive contribution of agriculture,” he said.

