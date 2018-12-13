Magnificant Tipperary property with stunning views is on the market

Lindisfarne is a magnificent property with stunning views of surrounding countryside in Gurteenaphoria, Drombane, Thurles, Co Tipperary, a splendid location on a scenic hillside route.

The property has been completed with excellent accommodation throughout including a balcony overlooking a large valley to the rear of the property, ample reception rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Near Shevry in Drombane, this property with its unique design and location would make for a very suitable family home with its splendid views and large landscaped site.

For further information and details contact Sean Spain, Sole Auctioneer in privacy 0504-22477.