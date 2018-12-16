A new book, Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors, by local historian Dr. Noreen Higgins McHugh will be formally launched in the Tipperary Excel Centre, Tipperary Town, on Thursday, December 13, at 7.30pm.

The new book, published by Flyleaf Press, the publishing arm of Ancestor Network, is a comprehensive guide to all of the records available for tracing families in County Tipperary and will be launched by Des Murnane, President of Tipperary Historical Society.

The book is filled with information on what the records contain, and how and where they can be accessed. It includes guidance on researching in Irish archives and on the many on-line sources now available. It is well illustrated with maps and with examples of the types of records to be found and other relevant background material. It also provides an understanding of the social history of Tipperary and how this history has affected the keeping and survival of records. There is also a comprehensive index. This is the latest in a series of county guides published by Flyleaf Press. These include guides for Dublin, Kildare, Limerick, Sligo, Galway, Cork, Clare, Westmeath, Kerry, Limerick, Roscommon, Mayo, Donegal and Leitrim.

Dr Noreen Higgins McHugh is a local historian with a special interest in genealogy, and a native of Tipperary, where she still lives. She is the current secretary of the County Tipperary Historical Society, and holds a Master’s Degree in Local History from University of Limerick, and a PhD from University College Cork. Her PhD thesis focused on the 1830s Tithe War in the region. She has given genealogy classes, and has written many articles for the Tipperary Historical Journal and other history and genealogy publications. She has also provided support to the Clans of Ireland organisation and to the Heritage Office in the county through her membership of the South Tipperary Heritage Forum from 2003-2010. She is also author of ‘Tipperary’s Tithe War 1830-1838: Parish Accounts of Resistance against a Church Tax’ (St. Helen’s Press, 2002 ISBN 9780954275419).

For further information go to: www.flyleaf.ie. or contact Dr Jim Ryan, Managing Editor of Flyleaf press on 01 2806231