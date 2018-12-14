Motorists can expect delays in north Tipperary as M7 motorway reopens following crash

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the M7 southbound this morning. The crash happened between the Moneygall and Toomevara exits shortly after 6am.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that this section of road has since reopened.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays.

Severe weather is forecast for this weekend. Met Éireann has issued a yellow "severe" weather warning for tomorrow, stating there will be "hazardous conditions". Met Éireann has said: "At the moment, there's marked uncertainty regarding the forecast for Saturday. But the signals are for heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. We expect there will be multiple hazards, though we do not expect snow."