Tesco annual Christmas appeal in County Tipperary has raised over €4,000 worth of donations

Tesco across Co. Tipperary have raised €4,000 worth of donations for local charities as part of Tesco Ireland’s annual Christmas Appeal. Across the country, a total of €150,000 worth of donations has been collected to support families in need in their local communities. Some of the organisations benefiting from the appeal in Co. Tipperary include Cashel Social Services, the Lions Club and St Vincent De Paul.

The annual Tesco Ireland Christmas Appeal ran in Tesco stores on 7th-9th December, and shoppers were asked to donate a product in-store to their local charitable organisation. Food, toiletries, nappies, small clothing items and toys were donated as part of the three-day appeal.

Volunteers from 130 good causes, already supported by the Tesco’s surplus food donations programme, were on-hand across the country on Sunday to collect these goods for local distribution.

Aoife Donohoe, Head of Corporate Affairs Tesco Ireland said: “We are delighted that our Christmas Appeal collected over €150,000 this year for our partner charitable organisations across the country. We all know and recognise that Christmas can be a tough time for some people and we are really grateful to our customers for their continuous generosity donating items over the weekend. Volunteers from the organisations worked tirelessly over the three-days and are now in the process of delivering the donations collected during the appeal to those in need ahead of Christmas.”

All of the items donated during the appeal in Tesco stores have been given to 130 partner causes from the Tesco surplus food donations programme which is run in partnership with FoodCloud.