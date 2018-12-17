Fine Gael's Mary Newman Julian publishes Tipperary town acceleration programme

Fine Gael election candidate Mary Newman Julian has published a Tipperary Town Acceleration Programme, which is available on her website www.maryfortipperary.ie

Following on from meetings and consultations with many people who live and work in the town, she has produced a programme with both short-term goals and long-term objectives.

She said – “I have met with many government ministers regarding various issues in Tipperary Town, and when a senior Minister advised me to develop a cross departmental approach for the town, the Tipperary Town Acceleration Programme was born.

“The goal of the programme is to gain support from a range of government departments to accelerate the regeneration of Tipperary Town. The programme, in its current form, has been reviewed by the Taoiseach’s office as well as being sent to all relevant Ministers.

“With no government representative in Tipperary at present, the town and county are not well represented, and have a weak voice at national level.

“The Tipperary Town Acceleration Programme has had input from various stakeholders within the town, and whilst not entirely comprehensive of all the issues, it is dynamic, and will be subject to change based on feedback and input from as many people that are interested”.

She added – “I believe this is a step in the right direction, in focusing a spotlight on Tipperary Town, to ensure the town is at the forefront when it comes to government funding in 2019, and beyond.

“One of the key elements of the plan is a development officer, an ambitious person with vision, whose sole focus would be the regeneration of the town, working for and with the Tipperary Town Forum, and the general public, to develop an agreed plan of work which would include some or all elements of the Tipperary Town Acceleration Programme.

“I am confident that by working together, we can ensure that Tipperary Town will receive the necessary supports to make the town a better place to live and work in for all’.