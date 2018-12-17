Fine Gael to run four candidates in Cashel/Tipperary District in local elections

Fine Gael delegates from the Cashel/ Tipperary district met on Sunday night in Ballykisteen Hotel in Limerick Junction to select their candidates to contest the local elections next May.

The party has decided to run four candidates and is targeting to win an additional seat to the three currently held by Cllrs John Cross, Mary ‘Hanna’ Hourigan and Michael Fitzgerald, who are all re contesting at the next election. Declan Burgess, a young party member from Cashel, is also getting a place on the ticket in an attempt to win this extra seat.

The convention was chaired by Deirdre Clune MEP, who said she was happy to see the party offer such a strong a ticket to the people of west Tipperary with such a mix of experience and youth.

She wished all 4 candidates the best for the campaign ahead.