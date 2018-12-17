Tipperary school's €200,000 funding boost to provide extra classroom

Fine Gael General Election Candidate Garret Ahearn has welcomed the decision by the Department of Education to formally approve funding of over €200,000 for the construction of an additional mainstream classroom for Grange National School.

Mr Ahearn said the new classroom will be a very welcomed addition to the excellent facilities they have at the moment.

He added – “Grange National School has a strong reputation for the delivery of high quality education. The school is in great demand and compliments are due to the management and staff of the school, led by Principal Marie Keating, for their guidance and expertise which is acknowledged and appreciated by the local community.

“ I sincerely congratulate and thank everyone involved in the education of the young children of this community and we confidently look forward to the years ahead.”

Principal Marie Keating said - “The Board of Management and staff were delighted to hear the wonderful news this week that Grange NS received funding for a new permanent classroom following an application submitted to the Department of Education and Skills.

“This will have significant benefits for the school in terms of freeing up our General Purpose room for PE, Aistear, School Assemblies, school orchestra and choir practices and much needed movement breaks for our children in inclement weather along with information evenings facilitated by our Parents’ Association.

“We are grateful to the Minister for approving this project which will further enhance the education of the children in our care.”