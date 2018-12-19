Dundrum paint shop plans appealed to An Bord Pleanála

An application to retain a change of use of a building in Dundrum, from a store to a paint shop, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Applicants O'Dwyer Steel lodged the plans with Tipperary Co. Council on January 31 this year. The location is Garryduff East, Dundrum. The appellants are Tom and Minnie Comerford. The development is a change of use from a store to a paint shop, a single-storey open store, steel sheeted localised boundary fence, also permission for construction of an infill paint/drying shop and extension of the CNC building, and all associated works. The plans were appealed on December 6. A decision is due around April 23 next year.