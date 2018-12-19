Hospital serving north Tipperary is again the worst hit in the country

University Hospital Limerick, which has Tipperary within its catchment area, is once again the worst hit hospital in the country today.

Nationally 461 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 324 were waiting in the emergency department, while 137 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick - 53

Cork University Hospital - 48

Letterkenny University Hospital - 30

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.